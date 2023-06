Temperatures in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam were the highest on record in March. The average temperature for spring was also the third highest ever.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the average temperature in March in the Busan-Ulsan-Gyeongnam region was 10.8’C, 2.9’C higher than in previous years, the highest since record taking began.

Average temperatures between March and May in the regions was 14.2C, the third highest on record.