Buck’s Hot Sauce Pop-Up Event Benefit for Korea Animal Protection Society This Sunday at HQ

On Sunday, May 29th, HQ Bar in Gwangalli is putting out some fantastic food specials for a great cause, the Korea Animal Protection Society (KAPS).

Also, for the first time ever, they will be asking 4 brave competitors to take on the El Scorcho Wing Challenge beginning at 4 p.m.

They’re going to slather a slew of chicken wings in an incredibly blazing hot sauce using Buck’s Reaper as its base — whoever can eat the most wings in 3 minutes without bursting into tears wins a free HQ Gwangan T-Shirt and a free bottle of Buck’s Hot Sauce.

Here’s what’s on the menu food-wise:

Buck’s Hot Sauce Chicken Wing Sets

HQ Baked Mac & Cheese (Veggie Style or Topped With Crispy Cranky Pig Bacon) – Topped with each of the three Buck’s Hot Sauces — Original, Orange Habanero, and Reaper.

Plus Buck’s will have takeout bottles available too if you want to bring some home. But most importantly, HQ, Buck’s, and Galmegi Brewing are all teaming up at this event to raise money for KAPS, a not-for-profit charity founded in 1989 and currently operating two animal shelters in Daegu.

Find out more information here.

1,000 Won from all hot sauce and Galmegi Craft Beer sales plus 500 Won from all shot sales will go to this important organization!

The event gets underway at 1 p.m.