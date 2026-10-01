Buckwheat Fields Turn White in Namhae Ahead of October Beer Festival
Image: Namhae-gun
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Buckwheat Fields Turn White in Namhae Ahead of October Beer Festival

By Haps Staff

A 12,000-square-meter buckwheat field in Mulgeon Village, Samdong-myeon, Namhae, is beginning to turn white as the flowers bloom ahead of the region’s autumn festival season.

The buckwheat flowers began opening in late September and are expected to reach their peak during the beer festival, which runs from October 9 to 11.

Visitors will be able to enjoy views of the field covered in small white blossoms while attending the festival, creating a seasonal backdrop for photos and an autumn walk through the area.

Samdong-myeon officials are encouraging visitors to enjoy the flowers during their peak blooming period and take in the changing autumn scenery.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected] -- Please subscribe to our channels.

Related Articles

Gyeongnam Content Companies Team Up with Lotte Wellfood for Seoul Pop-Up

Changwon Sculpture Biennale Turns the City Into a Giant Exhibition Space

Masan Gagopa Chrysanthemum Festival Returns October 31 With Expanded Waterfront Venues

Jinju Creates New ‘Silk Road’ Night Attraction for Autumn

Jinju’s Three Major Autumn Festivals Set to Fill the City With Lights, Arts and K-Culture

Gyeongnam Opens Restricted Research Forest for Autumn Walking Program

The Latest

K-Tour Pass Offers Foreign Visitors Up to 40% Off Travel to Busan

Why Is the KTX From Seoul to Busan Getting Slower?

Busan Park Week

Revamped Nodeul Island Draws More Than 100,000 Visitors in First 10 Days

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan International Performing Arts Market Brings 100 Performances to the City

Busan
clear sky
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
72%
2.1m/s
0%
Fri
16 °
Sat
24 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
22 °

Dine & Drink

Travel