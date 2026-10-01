Buckwheat Fields Turn White in Namhae Ahead of October Beer Festival

A 12,000-square-meter buckwheat field in Mulgeon Village, Samdong-myeon, Namhae, is beginning to turn white as the flowers bloom ahead of the region’s autumn festival season.

The buckwheat flowers began opening in late September and are expected to reach their peak during the beer festival, which runs from October 9 to 11.

Visitors will be able to enjoy views of the field covered in small white blossoms while attending the festival, creating a seasonal backdrop for photos and an autumn walk through the area.

Samdong-myeon officials are encouraging visitors to enjoy the flowers during their peak blooming period and take in the changing autumn scenery.