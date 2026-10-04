BuenRostro: From San Pedro Atocpan to the Streets of Gwangju

Mexico and Korea don’t really have an obvious connection. Geographically, they’re about as far apart as two countries can be, and musically they occupy very different worlds.

Which is exactly what makes BuenRostro’s visit to Korea worth paying attention to.

The duo, Lupita and Eluterio, come from San Pedro Atocpan in Milpa Alta, a community in the south of Mexico City with deep Indigenous and rural roots.

They describe their music as sitting somewhere between Mexican folk tradition and contemporary alternative, pulling in elements of jarana jarocha, zapateado, rock and electronic texture without treating any of it as a museum piece.

They’re in Gwangju this week for the Busking World Cup, performing as part of the international program on October 9 and 10 after which the ensemble will head to Spain to attend WOMEX 2026 in Gran Canaria from October 21 to 25.

Their Spanish run will continue in Madrid with two scheduled performances: La Parcería on October 28 and El Rincón del Arte Nuevo on October 29.

We caught up with them ahead of their Gwangju shows.

Korea is the first stop on Desde Aquí before WOMEX in Spain. Why start here?

We are starting in Korea because, in a way, Korea was the place that first opened the door for this tour. Being invited to perform at the Gwangju Busking World Cup is a major achievement for us: it is the farthest we have ever traveled to bring our music to a live audience.

So it felt meaningful for “Desde Aquí” to begin here, in the place that excites and intrigues us the most because of the cultural differences. We come from Mexico, from a very particular community called San Pedro Atocpan, and now we are bringing that music to a country that is geographically and culturally very distant from us.

That is exactly what makes it so exciting. We want to discover what happens when our music reaches a Korean audience that may never have heard anything like BuenRostro before. We do not know exactly how people will react, and that uncertainty is part of the excitement. We simply want to step onstage, share who we are, and see what happens.

You stripped BuenRostro down to a duo for this tour. What does that change about how you perform?

The duo format is something we began experimenting with for the first time this year, during a couple of concerts in Canada over the summer. We discovered that it gives us much more freedom and flexibility to travel without losing the energy or identity of BuenRostro.

It also changes our relationship with the audience. Because the whole performance is concentrated in the two of us, the connection feels closer and more direct. There is a different kind of energy and also a greater sense of freedom onstage.

The format keeps some of the most recognizable elements of BuenRostro: Lupita’s distinctive voice, the jarana jarocha and traditional Mexican zapateado, together with bass and the contemporary elements that are part of our sound.

We do not see it as a smaller version of the band. It is another way of experiencing BuenRostro: lighter and easier to travel with, but still intense, intimate and full of energy onstage.

Busking puts you in front of people with no idea what’s coming. How do you win over a crowd that has never heard Mexican folk music before?

Through honesty. We believe that when you do something without pretension, simply with the intention of sharing something you genuinely love, people can feel it even if they do not know your music, your language or your culture.

We do not go onstage thinking that we have to convince everyone. We want to share what BuenRostro means to us, and whoever connects with that energy can become, for a moment, part of what is happening and enjoy it as much as we enjoy performing.

We want to transmit the joy, strength and Mexican heart that we carry in our music. And although Mexico and Korea may seem culturally very different, we are sure there are many things in our shared humanity that connect us.

That is one of the great powers of music: it allows us to meet each other even before we understand one another through words.

“We do not know exactly how people will react, and that uncertainty is part of the excitement. We simply want to step onstage, share who we are, and see what happens.”

Depredador Antinatural came from a collaboration with Ecuadorian group Humazapas. Does being in Korea spark any similar ideas?

Oh yes, absolutely! We love collaborating with musicians from different parts of the world because something always happens that we could never create on our own.

In fact, we have already had an amazing experience with Korean musicians. In 2023, we met DONGYANG GOZUPA at the Winnipeg Folk Festival in Canada. When we heard them, they completely blew our minds. We had the opportunity to share the stage in a collaboration, and what happened musically was incredible.

When we learned that we were traveling to Korea, we got back in touch with them to see if we could meet during this visit. Unfortunately, it was not possible this time, but we really hope that encounter can happen again soon.

So yes, we would love for this trip to open the door to a collaboration with Korean musicians. Part of the essence of BuenRostro is allowing our roots to enter into dialogue with other musical traditions and discovering what can be born from that encounter.

Desde Aquí means From Here. What do you want Korean audiences to understand about where you come from?

“Desde Aquí” is a phrase that represents us deeply at this moment.

It means carrying with us who we are, what has shaped us, and the place from which our music comes. We are from San Pedro Atocpan, in Milpa Alta, in the south of Mexico City, and the way we understand music is inevitably connected to our community, our traditions, our family and everything we have experienced there.

But “Desde Aquí” does not mean staying in one place. Quite the opposite: it means being able to travel very far while still recognizing where we are creating from.

We hope that when Korean audiences listen to BuenRostro, they can discover a small piece of that place, but also find something of themselves within our music.

Because ultimately, sharing music also means sharing where you come from while finding a point of connection with someone who comes from a completely different place.

The band is scheduled to perform at the Gwangju Busking World Cup on October 9 and 10, 2026.