Build Your Own Bloody Mary/Caesar Day @ HQ Gwangan This Sunday

Need to nurse yourself back off of sobriety? HQ Gwangan is offering a Build Your Own Bloody Mary or Caesar special this Sunday.

Here’s how it’ll go down:

For 7,000 won, we’ll give you a glass of ice with a nice pour of vodka, and then you do the rest.

They’ll have the following ingredients on hand

— Tomato Juice and Clamato

— Cayenne Pepper, Celery Salt, Garlic, Black Pepper, and Cumin

— Tabasco, Worcestershire, Sriracha, BBQ Sauce, Pickle Juice, Chipotle Sauce, and Buffalo Sauce

— Celery, Pickles, Lemon and Lime Wedges, and Olives