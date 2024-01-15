Image: Busan Facilities Corporation
Bujeon Station Public Parking Lot to Open Ahead of Lunar New Year

By Haps Staff

In preparation for the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities, the Bujeon Station Public Parking Lot near Bujeon Market is set to open its doors earlier than scheduled.

Certain areas within the parking facility, currently undergoing expansion construction, will be available for free until the completion of the project.

The Bujeon Station Public Parking Lot, situated in Bujeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, will begin its early opening on the 17th.

Initially comprising 222 spaces, the parking lot is slated for expansion to 333 spaces through ongoing construction. However, only areas ready for immediate use will be opened ahead of schedule, given the expected surge in visitors to the Bujeon Market area before the Lunar New Year holiday.

During the early opening period, parking in the designated areas will be free, however, the service is anticipated to transition to a paid model after the completion of expansion on the 23rd.

The fees are projected to revert to the pre-construction rates of 700 won per 10 minutes.

