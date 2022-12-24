Image: City of Busan
Bujeon Stream Restoration Project Gets the Go Ahead

Haps Staff

The Environment Ministry selected the Busan Urban Luxury Integrated River Project as a regional river integration project.

Between Seomyeon Lotte Department Store – Gwangmu bridge and Younggwang Bookstore-Donghae Line at the center of the restored Bujeon stream, the city of Busan plans to build a waterway underground and shallow streams above for a waterfront space.

It will also expand the access roads and waterfront spaces for 5 ecological parks at the Nakdong River to build a green luxury river.

Through this project, the city will expand access roads and various waterfront facilities to the Hwamyeong, Daejeo, Samnak, and Maekdo Ecological Parks in the Nakdong River to create “Nature-friendly Rest and Leisure Premium Rivers”, and create parks and restore rivers in Dongcheon and Bujeon Streams. Plans to develop it into a luxury river in the metropolitan area.

From 2023, the details of the project will be coordinated with the Ministry of Environment, and after the basic design, administrative procedures such as preliminary feasibility discussions with the Ministry of Strategy and Finance will be carried out.

 

 

