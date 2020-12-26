Image: City of Busan
NewsBusan News

Buk-gu and Haeundae-gu Open Temporary COVID Screening and Inspection Centers

Haps Staff

Buk-gu and Haeundae-gu have opened temporary COVID screening and inspection centers, the fourth and fifth in the city.

In Buk-gu, the temporary screening and inspection station was installed in the plaza above the overpass in front of Gupo Station on the urban railway.

The Buk-gu Temporary Screening and Inspection Center operates from 10 am to 5 pm on weekdays with the cooperation of Busan Bumin Hospital, and operates from 1 pm to 5 pm on weekends and holidays.

Regardless of the presence or absence of symptoms or epidemiological relevance, any citizen can receive the test for free, and anonymous tests are also conducted if desired.

Additionally, a temporary screening and inspection center in Haeundae-gu was installed in front of the old Haeundae Station.

Haeundae-gu Temporary Screening and Inspection Center is operated from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm regardless of weekdays and weekends with the cooperation of Haeundae Bumin Hospital.

With the opening of the two, there are now five temporary Screening and Inspection Offices operating in the Busan area including in Dong-gu (Busan Station Square), Busanjin-gu (Amusement Maru, Seomyeon), and  Yeonje-gu (City Hall Green Plaza).

Temporary screening inspection offices are receiving favorable responses from citizens as they do not require self-isolation as well as free anonymous tests.

On the 21st, when the temporary screening and testing center was first operated in Busan, and about 2,200 citizens used the temporary screening test for the first three days.

The city plans to expand temporary screening laboratories to detect potential sources of infection in local communities early and to block the link of infection through asymptomatic infected people.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

