Buk-gu Releases New Locally Brewed “Gupo Manse 329” Beer

Buk-gu district has announced it has released its locally-brewed “Gupo Manse 329” beer from the 29th of last month.

The launch of the beer is part of the “Mildang Project”, an urban regeneration project aimed at rejuvenating the local economy.

The district grew wheat at Hwamyeong Ecological Park, which was also a wheat production center during the Japanese Colonial Period.

The 329 in the name refers to March 29, 1919 when a massacre took place at Gupo Market, while Manse means “Long live”.

Busan’s Galmegi Brewing Company were tapped by the district to develop the recipe, while Dongseo University Design College took on marketing duties.

The beer is described as “a wheat and malt IPA that contains the meaning of strength, achievement, and independence.”

It is available at Gupo-dong’s homemade brewpub Mildang Brau as well as six Galmegi locations around the city.

A second beer is expected to be produced for this winter.