Buk-gu to Build Water Performance Venue at Hwamyeong Ecological Park

Buk-gu district plans to expand the water car theater, which was planned to be built at Hwamyeong Ecological Park, into a water performance venue.

Buk-gu announced on the 2nd that it would change the water car theater, which was being promoted in the water-friendly base area of Hwamyeong Ecological Park, into a complex performance hall.

The plan to establish a water performance venue was finally included in the grand prize of the ‘Southern region-wide area tourism development plan establishment service’ organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in September.

The district announced that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism service project cost and scale will be finalized within this month.

The total project cost is estimated at 16 billion won, which is 8 billion won for the government, 4 billion won for city expenses, and 4 billion won for government expenses.

The existing water car theater started last year as an idea proposal project for residents of Buk-gu.

The car theater is a type of theater where visitors watch a movie on a screen above the river in a car parked on the riverside.

In June of last year, the district implemented a feasibility service for the Hwamyeong Ecological Park and was planning to put a 30-meter-wide and 17-meter-wide screen on the water by 2023 with an investment of 6 billion won.

However, the car theater was stopped by being eliminated from the 15-minute city competition in Busan.

As a result of a full review after being eliminated from the competition, the car theater decided that it was not necessary to adhere to the social distancing policy now that it was relaxed as it came out at a time when the COVID-19 epidemic was serious.

In order to expand the cultural and art infrastructure in the western mountain area, the blueprint was drawn as an ecological and cultural space by turning to the water performance hall.

The district is about 9,800 square meters in size and plans to build a concert hall, a music fountain, a Nakdonggang Ecology Experience Center, and a bicycle cafe while maintaining the movie screen.

They are planning to expand the cultural and artistic infrastructure that can encompass everything from local ecological festivals to film festivals within the Hwamyeong Ecological Park.

The water performance hall is expected to start construction in 2024 and be completed in 2026 at the earliest.

The district plans to screen movies from time to time in connection with the Busan Children’s and Youth Film Festival and the Busan International Film Festival and to continue cultural performances through cultural and artistic organizations in the Western region.