Bukcheon Kkotcheonji Ecological Park to be Built in Hadong

Hadong-gun announced that it will create Bukcheon Kkotcheonji Ecological Park in the area of ​​the former Okjong Middle School Bukcheon Branch School, which was closed in 2016, to provide eco-education and relaxation space to tourists and citizens visiting Bukcheon-myeon.

The county will spend a total of 4.1 billion won, including national and provincial funds, to plant landscaping trees such as willows and various plants on the 8841㎡ scale of the branch school playground so that visitors can feel the four seasons.

In addition, it plans to create eco-experience and recreation spaces that satisfy the five senses, such as ponds, nature experience centers, Oullim Madang, and walking trails, as well as activity spaces that children will love, such as skywalks, mini zip lines, rainbow swings, cooperative play areas, and shelters.

Construction will begin in March and be completed by the end of this year.

The area of ​​the former Bukcheon Branch School, where the Kkotcheonji Ecological Park will be built, is expected to have a great tourism synergy effect as it is located near the Flower Poppy Festival in spring and the Cosmos and Buckwheat Flower Festival in autumn, and Hadong Rail Bike.