Image: City of Busan
Bulgarian Ambassador to Korea Petro Draganov Visits Mayor Park

Bulgarian Ambassador to Korea Petko Draganov paid a visit to Busan’s mayor last week on the morning of the 8th.

Mayor Park thanked the Bulgarian Ambassador to Korea for his visit, saying, “Bulgaria has many tourism resources, including traditional cultural heritage, and Busan is also aiming for an international tourism city, so there is a great possibility for tourism exchange between Busan and Bulgaria.” 

In addition, Mayor Park said, “In the cultural fields of Busan, such as Busan International Film Festival, Music Festival, and Art Festival, there are many areas to cooperate with Sofia, the cultural city and Bulgaria’s capital. There is a transshipment port, so we are accelerating green Busan as an eco-friendly port,” he said.

Ambassador Draganov suggested promoting cooperation in tourism and economy with Busan.”

He suggested an exhibition of works with Bulgarian script (Cyrillic) and said, “I hope for cultural exchange and cooperation between Busan and Bulgaria.”

Mayor Park also asked Bulgaria to actively support the 2030 Busan World Expo bid.

