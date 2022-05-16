Bulgarian Embassy Hosting an Exhibition of Bulgarian Characters at Sasang’s Busan LibraryFea

The Bulgarian Embassy in Korea is holding an exhibition of ‘Bulgarian Letters-European Alphabet’ under the theme of the uniqueness and universality of the Bulgarian Cyrillic alphabet in the exhibition room on the 2nd floor of the Busan Library in Sasang-gu for two weeks from the 17th.

This exhibition, held in commemoration of the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture Day (Cyrillic Creation Day) on May 24, tells the story of the spread of Bulgarian (Cyrillic) language as one of the three major alphabets in medieval Europe along with Greek and Latin.

Alphabet works sized 70x100cm made by 30 artists from 20 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Switzerland, are exhibited. Each work was selected by lottery at the 5th Triennial International Poster Contest held in Sofia in October 2007.

Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture Day is a day to commemorate the creation of the Bulgarian alphabet.

The event runs through May 30 and is open daily except for Mondays.