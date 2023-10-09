Image: Burberry
"Burberry Streets" Experience Arrives in Seoul

By Haps Staff

Burberry’s immersive experience series, Burberry Streets, has arrived in South Korea with the theme ‘Seongsu Rose,’ celebrating the brand’s heritage in the lively Seongsu area in Seoul.

At this exhibition, visitors can explore the Petal Maze, inspired by English roses and showcasing creative director Daniel Lee’s inaugural collection.

This installation features meticulously crafted sculpted elements like petals, stems, and leaves, highlighting Burberry’s latest Winter 2023 Collection.

Additionally, two mini pop-ups, Seongsu Shoe and Seongsu Bottle, offer a tailored experience with the brand’s newest footwear products and hot water bottles.

Burberry has also introduced a Norman’s Cafe pop-up, serving a selection of classic British dishes all day long during the takeover.

Seongsu Rose will remain open until November 5, with Burberry’s distinctive symbols, including the purple rose print, adorning various locations across the capital.

This South Korean experience follows Burberry Streets in London and will be followed by a Shanghai installment later this month.

Burberry, the British luxury fashion house, reported an 18% rise in comparable store sales in the first quarter of the year, driven by robust growth in EMEIA, South Asia Pacific, Japan, and the recovery in Mainland China.

