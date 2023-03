Burger King Korea is holding a new weekly promotion with the “5,000 won Premium Whopper” special.

You can enjoy a Quattro Cheese Whopper, Cheese Whopper, or Garlic Bulgogi Whopper for 5,000 won or a large set for 8,700 won.

Up to five may be purchased at the same time and some stores are excluded from the event.

The extended offer runs until March 26th.