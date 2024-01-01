Burger King Holding Month-Long Special Promotion

Burger King is holding a month-long promotion this January with special prizes available for its customers.
The promotion includes:
Week 1: Purchase any “set product” and receive a valuable discount coupon for use in the second week.
Week 2: Buy a “set product” during both the 1st and 2nd weeks to unlock a special coupon valid in the 3rd week.
Week 3: Customers grabbing the “set product” in the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd weeks are in for a treat with an exclusive coupon applicable in the 4th week.
Lucky Draw: All customers participating in the event stand a chance to win fantastic prizes through a drawing. Even one purchase during the event period qualifies you.
Grand Prize Draw: Increase your winning odds by purchasing from week 1 to week 4.
Prizes include:
- Coca-Cola 20-inch carrier (1 lucky winner)
- Coca-Cola Stanley tumbler (3 lucky winners)
- Coca-Cola eco bag in vibrant colors (10 lucky winners)
- Whopper free for 1 week (20 lucky winners)
- Whopper Junior free for 1 week (40 lucky winners)
Additional Notes:
- Prize shipment may take around 4 weeks after the event concludes.
- Coca-Cola goods winners will receive confirmation calls or texts for shipping details.
- Failure to provide necessary information within the specified period may lead to exclusion from shipping.