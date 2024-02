Burger King Korea has unveiled its latest offering with three Mozzarella Whoppers to choose from.

The “Tong Mozzarella Whoppers”, which translates into “Whole Mozzarella”, are available at most locations throughout the country.

The three Whoppers are:

— Tong Mozzarella Whopper Jr.

— Tong Mozzarella Whopper

— Double Tong Mozzarella Whopper

The offer is valid through April 28.