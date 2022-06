Select Burger King locations around Korea have introduced a “Popping Candy Sundae”.

According to the company, the sweet-soda flavored candy sundae pops in your mouth.

This product does contain soybeans and milk and some stores may be excluded from the event.

The selling time also varies depending on store operating hours and sales are limited to 5 per person

The price is 1,800 won and delivery orders are not allowed.