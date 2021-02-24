Burger King Introduces Plant-Based Whoppers in Korea

Burger King Korea launched its Plant-based Whopper around the country this week.

According to Korea Bizwire, the plant-based burger patties, developed jointly with an Australian alternative meat producer, are made primarily of soy protein.

Plant-Based Whoppers feature plant-based patties cooked 100 percent straight from the barbeque to maintain the fiery taste of original Whoppers.

Two choices are available — The Plant Whopper and the Plant Barbeque Whopper.

The Plant Whopper set costs 9,000 won and the Plant Barbeque Whopper set costs 9,900 won.