Burger King recently introduced a new menu item called the ‘Bul Yangyang Maximum,’ boasting a unique blend of beef patties, blue cheese sauce, and white slice cheese.

The burger comes with either a choice of three or four patties and is available at select stores around the country until Christmas Day.

A three patty set with fries and cola costs 18,000 won online while a four-patty set costs 20,000 won.