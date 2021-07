Burger King Korea has jumped on the banana-flavored dessert kick with three new sundaes just in time for the summer heat.

The three sundaes include:

Banana Sundae

Strawberry Banana Sundae

Chocolate Banana Sundae

Prices range from 1,500 won to 2,500 won and the offer is available for dine-in only.

The promotion lasts until September 30.