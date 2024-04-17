Image: Burger King Korea
Dine & Drink

Burger King Launches its New Whopper in Korea

By Haps Staff

Fresh off its controversial post noticing the discontinuation of the Whopper on the 14th of this month, Burger King Korea has introduced its new Whopper.

According to the company, the new and improved Whopper features a glazed bun, salt and pepper seasoning, and a tender-formed patty.

This earlier announcement triggered disappointment among consumers, who interpreted it as the end of Burger King’s iconic menu item, the Whopper.

However, clarification soon followed, revealing that the message indicated a product renewal rather than discontinuation.

Consumer reactions reflected skepticism towards Burger King’s tactics, with many labeling it as an aggressive marketing ploy aimed at generating buzz for the upcoming launch of a new Whopper on April 15th.

Comments such as “It’s clearly a gimmick to create hype for the new Whopper,” and “This feels like a deliberate attempt to manipulate consumers,” flooded social media platforms.

The Whopper is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year in Korea.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Japanese Beer Imports Surge 125%

KFC Introduces the Cheese Super Box

Celebrate 50 Years of Hello Kitty With a Special Afternoon Tea Set

Jinju Jinmaek Brewery Opening This Saturday

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Burger King Causes Confusion and Anger After it Posts An End to Whopper Sales in Korea

The Latest

한국의 경쟁 게임: e스포츠의 지배력 살펴보기

Busan Sees a Surge in Foreign Residents

Japanese Beer Imports Surge 125%

Busan Cultural Center to Host ‘2024 Citizen Rooftop Festival’ on Fridays

Gimhae City to Host Night Opening Event for King Suro’s Tomb Ahead of ‘2024 East Asia Culture City’ Ceremony

10th Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

Busan
scattered clouds
16 ° C
16 °
16 °
59 %
0.5kmh
39 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 