Burger King Launches its New Whopper in Korea

Fresh off its controversial post noticing the discontinuation of the Whopper on the 14th of this month, Burger King Korea has introduced its new Whopper.

According to the company, the new and improved Whopper features a glazed bun, salt and pepper seasoning, and a tender-formed patty.

This earlier announcement triggered disappointment among consumers, who interpreted it as the end of Burger King’s iconic menu item, the Whopper.

However, clarification soon followed, revealing that the message indicated a product renewal rather than discontinuation.

Consumer reactions reflected skepticism towards Burger King’s tactics, with many labeling it as an aggressive marketing ploy aimed at generating buzz for the upcoming launch of a new Whopper on April 15th.

Comments such as “It’s clearly a gimmick to create hype for the new Whopper,” and “This feels like a deliberate attempt to manipulate consumers,” flooded social media platforms.

The Whopper is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year in Korea.