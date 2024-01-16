Burger King Offering an App Member-only Winter Menu White Quattro Cheese Whopper

Burger King is offering an exclusive limited-time mobile app offer – the White Quattro Cheese Whopper and White Cheese Whopper available through January 28.

Exclusively for app members, this winter menu features a unique coupon promotion and is accessible only through the app kiosk.

The White Quattro Cheese Whopper enhances the Quattro Cheese Whopper with two additional slices of white cheese, offering a delightful blend of five cheeses while the White Cheese Whopper presents the classic Whopper with an extra layer of two white cheese slices.

Some stores may be excluded from the event.