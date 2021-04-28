Image: Burger King Korea
Burger King Offering Special "All Day King" Sets Until May 2nd

Haps Staff

Burger King has begun a week-long “All Day King” promotion with a special discounted price on some of its most popular burgers.

The promotion includes BK’s new Double Original Cheese Burger, Grilled Bulgogi Burger, Quattro Cheese Whopper Junior, or the King Shrimp Whopper Junior sets for 4,900 won all day.

The Monster Baby XL and BBQ Monster set are also on special for 5,900 won all day.

French fries and cola come in regular size for the sets.

The offer is for in-dining only through May 2 and some stores may be excluded from the event.

