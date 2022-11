Burger King Korea has introduced two new breakfast menu items.

The “Omelet King Morning” features a double omelet between two soft buns and costs 3,900 won, and the “BLT Omelet King Morning” features a double omelet with bacon, lettuce, and tomato for 4,900 won.

A combo, which includes an Americano, can be added for 600 won, however, this week it has a special for 100 won until Sunday.

The offer is available at certain locations around the country and runs from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.