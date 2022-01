Burger King Korea has announced that it will be implementing a price hike on some of its products from today.

The price increase comes as prices of ingredients and other various expenses such as the rising of minimum wage the company said.

There are 33 items to be increased, including 25 burgers.

Whoppers will rise from 6,100 won to 6,400 won, while Whopper Jr’s will rise by 100 won as will french fries.