Burger King Korea is running a special promotion on three of its popular Whoppers.

You can choose from either an Original Whopper or Bulgogi for 4,500 won or a Cheese Whopper for 5,100 won.

You can also add 3,500 for the set meal.

The offer runs until April 9.

Some stores may be excluded from the promotion and the offer is only available for dine-in customers.