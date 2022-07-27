Burger King to Raise Prices For the Second Time This Year

For the second time this year, Burger King Korea has announced another price hike at its stores around the peninsula.

The price increase comes with prices of ingredients and other various expenses such as logistics.

There are 46 items to be increased by a total of 4.5%.

Whoppers will rise from 6,400 won to 6,900 won, while Whopper Jr’s will rise by 200 won and the Long Chicken Sandwich will rise to 4,600 won.

Burger King earlier raised its prices in January on 33 items by an average of 2.9%.

The price hike will take effect from July 29.