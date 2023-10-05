Busan News

Bus and Metro Fares Rise From Today

By BeFM News

Starting today, both Busan city bus and metro fares will see an increase.

The city announced that beginning with the first ride today, city bus fares will see a 350 won increase, while metro fares go up by 150 won.

As a result, when paying with a transportation card, the regular adult bus fare will rise to 1,550 won, while the seat-only bus fare will increase to 2,100 won.

Regular late-night bus fares will be 2,000 won, and seated late-night buses will rise to 2,500 won.

For those paying in cash, there will be an additional charge of 100-150 won.

