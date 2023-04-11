Image: Busan Metropolitan Police Agency
Busan News

Bus Driver Loses Consciousness and Crashes Onto Sidewalk in Nam-gu

Haps Staff

A bus driver lost consciousness while driving a city bus, crashing the bus onto the sidewalk in Nam-gu.

According to the Busan Nambu Police Station, a city bus drove over the sidewalk and hit a tree in front of an apartment complex in Yongho-dong, Nam-gu District at 9:35 p.m. on Monday night.

The driver, in his 50s, was found unconscious at the time and taken to a hospital.

Fortunately, there were no passengers or pedestrians nearby and only the driver was slightly injured.

The police are investigating the details of the accident based on the statement from the bus driver that he lost consciousness while driving.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
15.4 ° C
15.4 °
15.4 °
92 %
5.8kmh
100 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
17 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
16 °
Sat
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 