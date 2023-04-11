Bus Driver Loses Consciousness and Crashes Onto Sidewalk in Nam-gu

A bus driver lost consciousness while driving a city bus, crashing the bus onto the sidewalk in Nam-gu.

According to the Busan Nambu Police Station, a city bus drove over the sidewalk and hit a tree in front of an apartment complex in Yongho-dong, Nam-gu District at 9:35 p.m. on Monday night.

The driver, in his 50s, was found unconscious at the time and taken to a hospital.

Fortunately, there were no passengers or pedestrians nearby and only the driver was slightly injured.

The police are investigating the details of the accident based on the statement from the bus driver that he lost consciousness while driving.