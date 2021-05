Starting from June 1st, the city of Busan will shorten the roadside bus-only lane operating time by one hour in the evening from 5 pm until 7 pm.

The bus-only lane operation during the morning commute will remain the same from 7 am until 9 am.

The city of Busan explained that the operating hours of the roadside bus-only lanes introduced in 1998 have been partially reduced due to increased lanes of the Bus Rapid Transit (or BRT).