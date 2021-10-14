The ‘Busan 2021 Palgwanhoe will be held in the area around the Seon Culture Education Center at Beomeosa Temple in Geumjeong.

Palgwanhoe is the oldest Buddhist festival and national event.

The event will be held for only one day on the 16th as in the previous year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Quarantine rules will be strictly followed and will proceed online and offline at the same time.

It is organized by the Busan Metropolitan City Buddhist Association (Chairman, Monk Gyeongseon), and the city of Busan supports a part of the project cost.

The Palgwanhoe will be held on the 16th at 1:00 pm, starting with the Seonjae Confession Prayer Meeting, Remembering the Spirit of the Patriotic Spirit at 2 pm, The Patriotic Prayer Meeting at 3 pm, and The Palgwanjae Counting Law Meeting at 4 pm.

At the Sugyebeophoe for Seonjaedongja, which was prepared for the first time this year, it is planned to give the correct values ​​and sociality by holding the Sugyebeop for children.

The Yeongsanjae is held to pray for the rebirth of the martyrs and those who died from COVID-19.

The National Patriotic Prayer Society is originally intended for the king to attend the royal family and pray for national prosperity.

In the Palgwanjaegyebeophoe, the sermon of the Paljaegye, a basic virtue that human beings must observe, is reproduced.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, 3,000 Buddhist monks who have applied in advance will participate in this year’s Palgwanhoe through YouTube.

It is also broadcast live on BTN Buddhist TV, so any citizen who wants to participate can participate.