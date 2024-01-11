Image: City of Busan
Busan Achieves Record-breaking Foreign Direct Investment in 2023

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan reached a historic milestone in foreign direct investment (FDI) with an amount of $6.41 billion in 2023, marking the highest in the city’s history.

This achievement follows a consistent growth trend over the past four years, with a remarkable increase of $2 billion since 2019.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy’s 2023 foreign direct investment trends presentation, the reported FDI amount in Busan has exceeded $1 billion annually for the past three years, more than doubling since four years ago.

The 2023 standard investment report reveals 92 cases of foreign investments, reflecting a 15% increase from the previous year.

The service and manufacturing industries led the way, with the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and the Cayman Islands being the primary contributing countries.

The service industry accounted for 58.3% of the reported FDI, while manufacturing secured 17.4%. The UK, Singapore, and the USA were the top contributors, each investing significantly in various sectors such as finance, research and development, and wholesale/retail.

This substantial foreign investment is expected to have a lasting impact on the local economy, contributing to the establishment of production facilities and corporations.

Busan City officials believe that this achievement reflects a long-term and stable growth trend, positioning the city as a key player in attracting foreign direct investment.

The success is attributed to the city’s ongoing efforts to actively promote and encourage foreign investment enterprise activities, making Busan an increasingly attractive destination for global investors.

