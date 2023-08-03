Busan Actively Planning to Relocate the U.S. Military’s 55th Supply Depot and Pier 8

The city of Busan is actively planning to relocate the U.S. Military’s 55th Supply Depot and Pier 8 from Busan North Port to Yongho-dong of Namgu District.

The plan is to use the site instead for the World Expo 2030 and revitalize the region through North Port’s third phase of redevelopment.

However, significant challenges are expected, including potential opposition from local residents and politicians of the relocation area.

Consent will be required from the Ministry of National Defense and the United States, as well.

Mayor Park announced at a press conference that he aims to complete the relocation by 2029.

And move the U.S. Military’s 55th Supply Depot and Pier 8 to a site near ShinseondaePier where the Naval Operations Command is located.