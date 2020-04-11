Arts & Culture

Watch: Busan Adds More Art and Cultural Content Online

Haps Staff

The city of Busan will provide more culture and art online content for the public.

The online service will provide various cultural content including concerts, exhibitions, and movies through the city’s website, YouTube and other online platforms.

Six institutions — Busan Museum, Busan Museum of Art, Busan Cinema Center, Busan Cultural Center, and cultural foundations have prepared 23 programs for the public to enjoy.

The Cultural Center will also live-stream a “silent” concert of the city’s art troupe and local artists without a live audience.

Busan Cinema Center opened an ‘Online Korean Classic Movie Theater’ in partnership with the Korea Video Archives and has provided a streaming service with a total of 190 Korean classic movies, including seven recommended by director Bong Joon-ho.

The Busan Cultural Foundation, which has delivered everyday culture in its daily life, has introduced its ‘bangseokseok project’, which is full of interesting video contents such as ensembles, puppet shows, magic, and circus performances for kids.

Online-content can be enjoyed anywhere through the city homepage and six cultural and art institutions’ homepages.

Watch here

Museums

Busan Museum http://museum.busan.go.kr/busan/onlinemuseum

Bokcheon Museum http://museum.busan.go.kr/busan/onlinemuseum

Busan Museum of Art – VR Exhibition

Highlighting Contemporary Artist III: Kim Chong-hak

Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles

Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – Youtube

Exhibitions: 2020 Collection: Confronting Today’s Questions, Concerning ‘ART’, Emotion in Motion

YouTube Channel

Instagram: @moca_busan https://www.instagram.com/moca_busan/

Busan Cultural Center – BPO Chamber Music on YouTube Live

Date & Time: April 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m.

Busan Cultural Center YouTube Channel

PROGRAM

Samuel Scheidt(1587-1654) / Galliard Battaglia

Bernardino Bautista Monterde (1880-1959) / La Virgen de la Macarena

Enrique Crespo (1941-)/ Suite Americana for Brass Quintet No.1

I. Ragtime

III. Vals Peruano

Meredith Willson(1902-1984)/ 76 Trombones

Anthony DiLorenzo(1967-)/ Fire Dance

Mauro Ottolini (1972-) / Buster Keaton Blues

INTERMISSION

Ludwig van Beethoven(1770-1827) / Septet in E flat major, Op.20

Tema con variazioni

Scherzo (Allegro molto e vivace)

Andante con moto alla Marcia – Presto

National Gugak Center Online Concert – YouTube

Date & Time: March 28 – April 25 (Every Saturday 3:00 p.m.)

National Gugak Center YouTube Channel

Gugak TV Youtube Channel

Website (Korean)

Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center

YouTube Channel

Busan Cultural Foundation – Online Cultural Art Project

YouTube Channel (Korean)

