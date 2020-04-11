Watch: Busan Adds More Art and Cultural Content Online

The city of Busan will provide more culture and art online content for the public.
The online service will provide various cultural content including concerts, exhibitions, and movies through the city’s website, YouTube and other online platforms.
Six institutions — Busan Museum, Busan Museum of Art, Busan Cinema Center, Busan Cultural Center, and cultural foundations have prepared 23 programs for the public to enjoy.
The Cultural Center will also live-stream a “silent” concert of the city’s art troupe and local artists without a live audience.
Busan Cinema Center opened an ‘Online Korean Classic Movie Theater’ in partnership with the Korea Video Archives and has provided a streaming service with a total of 190 Korean classic movies, including seven recommended by director Bong Joon-ho.
The Busan Cultural Foundation, which has delivered everyday culture in its daily life, has introduced its ‘bangseokseok project’, which is full of interesting video contents such as ensembles, puppet shows, magic, and circus performances for kids.
Online-content can be enjoyed anywhere through the city homepage and six cultural and art institutions’ homepages.
Watch here
Museums
Busan Museum http://museum.busan.go.kr/busan/onlinemuseum
Bokcheon Museum http://museum.busan.go.kr/busan/onlinemuseum
Busan Museum of Art – VR Exhibition
Highlighting Contemporary Artist III: Kim Chong-hak
Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles
Museum of Contemporary Art Busan – Youtube
Exhibitions: 2020 Collection: Confronting Today’s Questions, Concerning ‘ART’, Emotion in Motion
Instagram: @moca_busan https://www.instagram.com/moca_busan/
Busan Cultural Center – BPO Chamber Music on YouTube Live
Date & Time: April 29, 2020, 2:00 p.m.
Busan Cultural Center YouTube Channel
PROGRAM
Samuel Scheidt(1587-1654) / Galliard Battaglia
Bernardino Bautista Monterde (1880-1959) / La Virgen de la Macarena
Enrique Crespo (1941-)/ Suite Americana for Brass Quintet No.1
I. Ragtime
III. Vals Peruano
Meredith Willson(1902-1984)/ 76 Trombones
Anthony DiLorenzo(1967-)/ Fire Dance
Mauro Ottolini (1972-) / Buster Keaton Blues
INTERMISSION
Ludwig van Beethoven(1770-1827) / Septet in E flat major, Op.20
Tema con variazioni
Scherzo (Allegro molto e vivace)
Andante con moto alla Marcia – Presto
National Gugak Center Online Concert – YouTube
Date & Time: March 28 – April 25 (Every Saturday 3:00 p.m.)
National Gugak Center YouTube Channel
Website (Korean)
Korean Movies: Korean Classic Film Theater by Busan Cinema Center
Busan Cultural Foundation – Online Cultural Art Project
YouTube Channel (Korean)