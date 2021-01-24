Image: Omni Matryx/Pixabay
NewsBusan News

Busan Adjusts Social Distancing to Level 2 Until the 31st

Haps Staff

Level 2.5 stage of social distancing, which was originally planned to be extended by the city of Busan until the 31st, was adjusted to Level 2 from today until the 31st of the month.

Although small-scale group infections have recently occurred in the city, the overall number of confirmed cases is on a decreasing trend, and the infection reproductive index has decreased sharply from 1.08 to 0.48. 

The city has lowered the social distance level back to Level 2 in order to help small business owners and self-employed people who have suffered from long-term business restrictions since the Level 2.5 stage was implemented on the 15th of last month.

Starting today, the number of people allowed at meetings and events will be increased from less than 50 to less than 100. It is also applied to weddings, funerals, and commemorative ceremonies.

The direct sales promotion office will reduce the number of people from 1 person per 16㎡ to 1 person per 8㎡, and in indoor sports facilities and singing rooms, the number of people is reduced from 1 person per 8㎡ to 1 person per 4㎡. 

Business hours of general management facilities such as academies, classrooms, movie theaters, PC cafes, game rooms, reading rooms, department stores, and large marts will be lifted. In the case of the bathing area, the operation of saunas and steam rooms are allowed.

Pro sports can be played with spectators at 10% of capacity and religious activities, regular worship, mass, and court meetings can be held by keeping the number of people within 20% of the number of seats. 

However, special quarantine measures applied nationwide, such as prohibiting private gatherings with more than 5 people, remain the same.

The city of Busan plans to conduct intensive inspections with the ward, military, and related organizations to prevent loopholes in quarantine due to the easing of distancing and will continue to block the spread of COVID-19 through situation management for high-risk groups.

“I bow my head to the small business owners and self-employed people who have endured the pain of long-term business restrictions. Thanks to your sacrifice, we were able to protect the lives and safety of citizens from COVID-19.” He said, “As small-scale infections between family and co-workers are constantly occurring, we repeatedly ask you to follow the quarantine rules in daily life,” acting Busan Mayor Byeon Seong-wan said.

The city is planning to review whether to adjust the distance stage after the 31st in connection with the government’s decision on the national social distance level.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

Yeongnak Park and Memorial Park to Close Public Burial Sites Over The Lunar New Year Holidays

BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan Government will close public burial sites and facilities at Yeongnak Park and Memorial Park during the Lunar New Year holidays.
Read more
Busan News

134,000 COVID-19 Vaccinations Expected in Busan in the First Quarter of 2021

Haps Staff -
Plans for vaccinations for COVID-19 in Busan are speeding up as the promotion team has been put in place and work has begun.
Read more
Busan News

All City Bus and Taxi Drivers to be Tested for COVID-19 in Busan

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is furthering its commitment to creating a safe environment for citizens to use public transport.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan Encouraging COVID-19 Testing of at Least 1 Person Per Household Until Feb. 14th

Busan City News -
Busan Metropolitan City announced that it has launched the “One Person per Household COVID Testing” campaign to prevent and overcome the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

City of Busan to Host Meeting to Discuss International Tourism City Plans Today

BeFM News -
The city of Busan will hold a Citizens' Briefing on the Basic Plan to develop Busan into an International Tourism City at the BEXCO Auditorium today at 2 pm.
Read more
Busan News

Nine Suspected Gamblers Charged With Violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act

BeFM News -
Nine people were charged with the Infections Disease Prevent Act after being suspected of gambling in an office building.
Read more

The Latest

Zero People Visited Busan by Cruise Ship in 2020, International Passengers Down 93%

Travel Haps Staff -
Not one person visited Busan last year from a cruise ship, while international passengers arriving via Busan Port decreased by 93% according to recent statistics released by the Busan Port Authority.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: January 25 – January 31

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

부산시, 2021 따뜻한 설 명절 보내기 추진계획 마련

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 설 명절을 맞아 주위의 이웃과 더불어 따뜻한 정을 나누며 모두가 더불어 사는 행복한 복지 실현을 위해 ‘2021 따뜻한 설 명절 보내기’ 추진계획을 마련해 시행한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top "hangover cures" by National Geographic UK.
Read more

Online: Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival Begins Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
The Busan Beauty & Cosmetics Sale Festival will be held online from today through January 29th featuring great sales of up to 30% on items.
Read more

Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac Film Retrospective

Events Haps Staff -
A film retrospective from French directors Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac is taking place at the Busan Cinema Center until January 31.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
62 %
4.6kmh
75 %
Sun
10 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
10 °
Thu
10 °

Dine & Drink

Kongnamul Gukbap Touted as a Great Hangover Cure by Nat’l Geographic UK

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Kongnamul gukbap, a traditional bean sprout soup served with rice, has been named as one of the top "hangover cures" by National Geographic UK.
Read more

City of Busan to do Special Inspection of 2,939 Cafeterias Citywide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it will conduct a special inspection from the 22nd to the 29th at cafeterias to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more

Enjoy a Cup of Coffee at the World’s Highest Starbucks Located in Haeundae

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to enjoy their coffee in a unique atmosphere, you can enjoy it at the world's highest Starbucks located in Haeundae.
Read more

Josun Deli Offering Take-out Afternoon Tea Packages

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The recently opened Josun Deli at the Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae is offering take-out afternoon tea packages.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 