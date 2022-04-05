Busan Africa Trade Expo 2023

In 2023, The Africa Trade Expo comes to Busan, South Korea. From May 1st to May 4th, Busan’s Exhibition and Convention Center will be home to this wonderful cultural exchange and will give attendees the opportunity to discover Africa, meet industry leaders, and explore cutting-edge equipment and technology.

As links between Africa and Busan grow stronger, the annual Busan Africa Trade Expo continues to focus on excellence in both regions. From agriculture and food to textiles, garments, and home appliances, you’ll be sure to find something to pique your interest.

This impressive Africa Trade event, with its 1,200 exhibitors from 55 countries, is a pioneering force for growing relations between Africa and South-East Asia. It provides an opportunity to source products from Africa and can be invaluable for gathering information, making contacts, and starting new businesses.

You can catch top industry speakers and network with experienced, passionate individuals. The event boasts some impressive figures; with 87% of attendees at the Busan Africa Trade Expo being important decision-makers, purchasers, and influencers.

Leather is one of many leading exports for a number of African countries, and the Busan Africa Trade Expo will feature plenty of high-quality examples. The gap between resources and production offers great potential for industry and business. Given that leather is a by-product of agriculture, both markets will feel the benefits.

As a thriving business hub, Busan is the perfect location for such a huge event. Africa’s lofty ambitions as it enters a new phase of development match the bustling opportunities and diversity of the area. Visitors from around the world will come to experience African ingenuity and contribute to its future growth.

On the 3rd March 2022, Busan hosted the 5th Korea-Africa Forum. Mayor Park Heong-Joon met with approximately 40 African foreign ministers and officials from countries such as Senegal, Ghana, and Malawi in Busan to strengthen ties and draw attention to the city’s 2030 World Expo bid.

The southern port city of Busan is one of five international cities competing for the World Expo bid. Moscow, Rome, Riyadh, and Odessa are also contending for the 2030 spot. “The World Expo will help the country unite and set a common purpose that will motivate further advancement,” Kim Young-Ju, Bid Committee for World Expo 2030 Busan chairman said.

“Korea is in a unique position among the contending countries,” Kim further noted, discussing how Korea has experienced all stages of development, from a country in ruins seeking help from other nations, to a rapidly developing nation looking to return the favor to new emerging territories.

Busan was once key to Korea’s revitalization; a major trading hub that paved the way for international cooperation. Although it was slow to move forward, Busan is now a city of the future that runs on advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence. According to Kim Young-Ju, Busan’s theme is “Transforming Our World, Navigating Toward a Better Future.”

The Africa Trade Expo might even inspire you to visit the great continent. This emerging market is experiencing huge growth and is quickly becoming a major global player. With its stretching savannas, beautiful plains, and abundant wildlife, it’s easy to see why. Africa is a gem for tourism, but it’s not just its natural splendor that keeps people coming back.

Furthermore, between the World Expo bid and the Africa Trade Expo, attention is being diverted away from Seoul, allowing Busan to become a pillar of regional development. While the capital has always been bustling, the country has struggled with keeping such prosperity uniform.

The Mayor also gave a presentation at the Nurimaru APEC House, where he showed the vision of Busan and Korea’s futures. Plans for practical economic cooperation and exchange plans between Africa and Korea were also discussed.