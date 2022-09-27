Image: City of Busan
Busan Agrees to Sign Sister City Agreement with Miami

Busan and Miami have agreed to become sister cities, as the two mayors came to an agreement yesterday.

Mayor Park Heong-jun and Mayor Suarez shared that Busan and Miami have many things in common as coastal cities with a population of more than 3 million and are both global port cities. 

Strategic cooperation plans were discussed together, and subsequently, Mayor Park told Mayor Suarez that the two cities share the same vision in the fields of finance and blockchain, and suggested mutual cooperation in the field.

In particular, during this meeting, the two mayors agreed to sign a sister city agreement for the mutual development of both cities. Mayor Suarez plans to visit Busan in the first quarter of next year to sign the sister city agreement.

Mayor Park’s current business trip will see him visit 5 cities in 5 countries for a total of 9 nights and 12 days.

After finishing the Miami schedule, he will move to Panama City, a friendly and cooperative city of Busan, and continue to promote exchanges and cooperation between the two cities and attract the Busan World Expo 2030.

After visiting Panama City, he will join as a presidential special envoy and visit San Salvador City in El Salvador, San Jose City in Costa Rica, and Mexico City in Mexico to expand the Latin American network in Busan. 

