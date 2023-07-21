Busan Aims to Introduce Marine Taxis From December 2024

The city of Busan is actively pursuing the introduction of “marine taxis” as a new means of transportation for marine tourism.

The plan aims to launch marine taxis in the coastal waters of the original downtown area by December of next year.

KMCP Co., Ltd., an eco-friendly shipbuilding and marine leisure equipment development company, has been selected as the operator for the “Busan Marine Taxi” project. They plan to deploy four eco-friendly ships that will operate around Jagalchi, Songdo, Yeongdo, and North Port.

The introduction of marine taxis is part of the city’s efforts to develop new marine leisure content and diversify transportation options for marine tourism. By providing unique marine leisure resources, the city hopes to alleviate serious traffic congestion issues on land.

The marine taxis will be operated in three areas, including the old city center of Seobusan and Dongbusan, with capacities ranging from 4 to 20 people.

KMCP plans to introduce advanced smart ships, incorporating autonomous navigation and hydrogen fuel cells technology. A business agreement was signed with Avicus, a specialized ship autonomous navigation company of HD Hyundai, for the introduction of eco-friendly autonomous navigation systems. The city and the company anticipate that the application of artificial intelligence technology, such as the “NeuBoat” solution, will enhance the safety and convenience of marine taxis.

While the operator selection process has been completed, the project experienced delays due to a smaller number of applicants. Despite the delay of one year from the initial timeline, the city expects to commence operations next year after completing various procedures, including manufacturing eco-friendly ships, establishing operating routes, creating boarding areas, and obtaining marine taxi licenses.