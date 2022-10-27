Busan Alleyway Festival on Jeonpo Gonggu-gil in Busanjin-gu To Run This Weekend

The Busan Tourism Organization announced that it will hold the Busan Alleyway Festival on Jeonpo Gonggu-gil in Busanjin-gu from tomorrow until Sunday.

The festival was planned as one of the “Alleyway Tourism Resource Projects” promoted since last year by the Busan Metropolitan Government and the Busan Tourism Organization.

The Alleyway Festival consists of citizen-participation exhibitions and various experiential events.

The exhibitions aim to change the perception of narrow and boring alleyways. It introduces Jeonpo Gonggu-gil in addition to Mangmi Alleyway in Suyeong-gu, and Bongsan Village Mashil-gil in Yeongdo-gu through media art and poster exhibitions.