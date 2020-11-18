Image: Michael Fraiman
Busan Alleyway Festival to be Held This Weekend

Haps Staff

Festivals where people can view the alleys of Busan’s old downtown as attractions are set to run this week.

The City of Busan will hold the Busan Alleyway Festival in the alleys of Jung-gu, Dong-gu, Seo-gu and Yeongdo-gu on the 21st and 22nd of this month.

The festival will be held in Bosu-dong Book Alley and the Mural Village Alley in Jung-gu, Huinyeoeul Village Alley in Yeongdo-gu  and Ibagugil Alley in Dong-gu.

Period: November 21-22

Venue: Old downtown in Busan (Jung-gu, Seo-gu, Dong-gu, Yeongdo-gu)

40 Stairs Alley, Jung-gu

100-year Songdo Alley, Seo-gu

168 Stairs Alley, Dong-gu

Huinnyeoul Culture Village, Yeongdo-gu

