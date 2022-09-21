Busan and Almaty, Kazakhstan Become Friendly and Cooperative Cities

The city of Busan announced that it had signed a friendly cooperation city agreement with Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This is to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Kazakhstan and to pioneer a market in the northern regions of Busan, including Central Asia.

At the signing ceremony of the agreement held at Almaty City Hall, Busan City Deputy Mayor Lee Seong-kwon, Busan City Council Chairman Ahn Seong-min, businessmen, and other officials including the Deputy Mayor of Almaty participated in the Eurasia Citizens Campaign.

According to the signing of this agreement, the two cities agreed to promote mutual prosperity and development as friendly and cooperative cities, expand human exchanges, and expand mutual cooperation in various fields such as economy, culture, tourism, film, digital industry, and medical care.

Almaty is the first Central Asian city with which Busan has established friendly cooperation. The city said that the signing of this friendly cooperation city agreement is more meaningful as it will provide a foothold for local businesses in Busan to enter Almaty, the largest city in Kazakhstan. As a result, the city has established a strong foundation for urban diplomacy by establishing sister-friendly and cooperative relations with 38 cities in 28 countries.

In addition, the trade delegation that went together with the Eurasia Citizens Campaign signed a business agreement in the field of commercial activity with the Almaty City Corporate Investment Bureau and conducted export consultations to promote contracts of more than 3.85 million dollars with 65 local buyers.

Following this achievement, the Eurasia Citizens Campaign will go through Bishkek, Tashkent, Brussels, and Paris to create practical exchange results with Central Asian cities such as promotion of the Busan World Expo 2030 and economic, cultural, and human exchanges.