Busan and Barcelona Strengthen Sister City Relationship with Joint Declaration

Busan and Barcelona, two major port cities, signed a joint declaration to strengthen their sister-city relationship at a signing ceremony at Barcelona City Hall, with Busan Mayor Heong-jun Park and Barcelona Mayor Jauma Colboni in attendance.

This joint declaration marks the 40th anniversary of the sisterhood established between the two cities in 1983. It aims to further enhance their ongoing exchange and cooperation.

According to the joint declaration, both cities will engage in substantial exchange and cooperation projects, sharing information of mutual interest and facilitating human exchanges. Since the sisterhood agreement, the cities have collaborated in various areas, including port cooperation and joint project promotion.

The Busan Port Authority opened a local logistics center at Barcelona Port in 2022, and last year, a media art exhibition based on the works of Antonio Gaudi, a renowned architect from Barcelona, was held in Busan.

Mayors Park and Colboni aim to promote specific and substantial cooperation projects, enhancing the strategic relationship between the cities. They plan to focus on new growth areas such as digital innovation, art, and cultural content.

Additionally, on the afternoon of May 21st, the Busan Museum of Art signed a business agreement with Casa Asia, a cultural institution in Barcelona, and the Loop Media Festival. This agreement aims to diversify international exchanges and establish Busan as an international cultural hub.

During the visit, economic cooperation between business leaders from both cities was also discussed, further strengthening the economic ties between Busan and Barcelona.