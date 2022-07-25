Image: City of Busan
Busan and CJ ENM Team Up to Promote World Expo 2030 Bid

Haps Staff

The Bid Committee of World Expo 2030 Busan, Busan Metropolitan City, and CJ ENM will use channels such as tvN and Mnet owned by CJ ENM to promote the Busan World Expo (Expo), the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy said on the 24th.

The bidding committee, Busan City, and CJ ENM decided to promote using K content to attract Busan Expo.

Starting yesterday, tvN, Mnet, and OCN channels will broadcast promotional videos such as the “X4 Music Video more than 10 times a day, and X4 outdoor advertisements will also be displayed at COEX’s K-pop live media electronic display.

