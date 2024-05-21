Image: City of Busan
Busan and Genoa Sign Friendly and Cooperative City Agreement

The city of Busanand Genoa, the largest port city in Italy, have concluded a friendly and cooperative city agreement. Busan Mayor Park Heong-jun and Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci attended the signing ceremony.

This agreement follows discussions initiated in 2022 when Mayor Park and Mayor Bucci exchanged letters of friendship. The agreement aims to facilitate practical cooperation across various fields including ports, investment, trade, tourism, culture, and sports.

The signing ceremony was attended by both Mayor Park and Mayor Bucci, who personally signed the agreement.

The friendly and cooperative city agreement stems from a letter sent by Mayor Bucci in December 2022, proposing exchange and cooperation between Busan and Genoa. This letter outlined plans for collaboration and led to in-depth discussions, resulting in the agreement.

Genoa is Italy’s largest port city and a traditional hub for shipbuilding and manufacturing. Korea established diplomatic relations with Italy in 1884, and this year marks the 140th anniversary of those relations.

Both Busan and Genoa are leading port cities in their respective countries with significant shipbuilding and manufacturing industries. This agreement marks Busan’s first sisterhood and cooperation agreement with an Italian city, highlighting its strategic importance.

The agreement enhances Busan’s urban diplomacy, expanding its international relations to Italy and fostering practical cooperation in shared fields such as ports, culture, tourism, and sports.

With this agreement, Busan has established sisterhood and friendly cooperation agreements with 51 cities worldwide.

