Busan and Maritime Institutions to Launch Underwater Marine Debris Collection Initiative

The city of Busan, in collaboration with 19 maritime institutions and citizens, will launch an extensive underwater marine debris collection initiative.

The event, part of the “My Sea Day” celebration on May 31, will kick off today at 10 a.m. at the Bongrae-dong Water Dock in Yeongdo-gu.

Approximately 160 citizens, along with representatives from 19 related institutions and organizations, will participate in the marine environment purification activity.

The event will feature the Central Marine Special Rescue Team, the Korea Marine Rescue Association’s specialty divers, who will collect submerged waste such as tires and fishing gear.

On land, participants will engage in plogging—jogging while picking up litter—and conduct a marine environment conservation promotion campaign.

The cleanup activities will occur both at sea and on land. At sea, specialty divers will collect various types of debris, while a marine waste robot will be introduced to gather floating objects. On land, participants will start at the Bongrae-dong Water Dock and move through designated areas, picking up litter and promoting marine conservation.

As part of ongoing efforts to create a sustainable marine ecosystem, the Korea Marine Rescue Association has previously collected 200 tons of underwater waste tires. This collection initiative will continue as part of their collaborative project with the city.

Participants will cover two main areas — from Bongrae-dong Water Dock to Yeongdodaegyo Bridge and the Busan Fisheries Cooperative, and from Bongrae-dong Water Dock to Daepyeong-dong Water Farm and the International Ship Supplies Distribution Center.