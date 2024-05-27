Image: City of Busan
Busan News

Busan and Maritime Institutions to Launch Underwater Marine Debris Collection Initiative

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan, in collaboration with 19 maritime institutions and citizens, will launch an extensive underwater marine debris collection initiative.

The event, part of the “My Sea Day” celebration on May 31, will kick off today at 10 a.m. at the Bongrae-dong Water Dock in Yeongdo-gu.

Approximately 160 citizens, along with representatives from 19 related institutions and organizations, will participate in the marine environment purification activity.

The event will feature the Central Marine Special Rescue Team, the Korea Marine Rescue Association’s specialty divers, who will collect submerged waste such as tires and fishing gear.

On land, participants will engage in plogging—jogging while picking up litter—and conduct a marine environment conservation promotion campaign.

The cleanup activities will occur both at sea and on land. At sea, specialty divers will collect various types of debris, while a marine waste robot will be introduced to gather floating objects. On land, participants will start at the Bongrae-dong Water Dock and move through designated areas, picking up litter and promoting marine conservation.

As part of ongoing efforts to create a sustainable marine ecosystem, the Korea Marine Rescue Association has previously collected 200 tons of underwater waste tires. This collection initiative will continue as part of their collaborative project with the city.

Participants will cover two main areas — from Bongrae-dong Water Dock to Yeongdodaegyo Bridge and the Busan Fisheries Cooperative, and from Bongrae-dong Water Dock to Daepyeong-dong Water Farm and the International Ship Supplies Distribution Center.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Busan and Seoul Rank in ‘World’s Top 1,000 Cities’ Economic Survey

Haeundae Arboretum Completes Cooling Fog Installation

This Summer Predicted to Be Hotter and Wetter Than Usual

Busan and Barcelona Strengthen Sister City Relationship with Joint Declaration

Woman Found Dead on Haeundae Beach

Gift-Giving Event at Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Airport Station Being Held on the 24th

The Latest

Gyeongnam Celebrates Opening of Korea Aerospace Administration

New Direct Flights from Busan to Bali and Jakarta, Increased Busan-Ulaanbaatar Services Announced

Korea Destinations: Roses in Bloom at Miryang Rose Garden

Eat Like a Local: Perfectly Grilled Galbi Ribs at Kkangtong Galbi

Experience ‘Movies and Food’ at the 2024 Busan Food Film Festa

17th Busan Port Festival to Take Place This Weeeknd

Busan
overcast clouds
19.3 ° C
19.3 °
19.3 °
66 %
2kmh
100 %
Mon
19 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
21 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 