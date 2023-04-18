Image: City of Busan
Busan and Nagasaki to Continue Friendly Exchanges

The Busan Metropolitan Government has announced its plans to renew its agreement on friendly exchanges with Japan’s Nagasaki Prefecture.

The renewed agreement will focus on active cooperation to attract World Expo 2030 Busan. In addition, the two sides have also agreed to cooperate in the field of education to support book exchanges.

Since the friendly cooperation agreement was first signed in March 2014, the city of Busan and Nagasaki Prefecture have reviewed and renewed their cooperation measures in culture, tourism, education, and economy on an annual basis.

 

