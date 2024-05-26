Busan News

Busan and Seoul Rank in ‘World’s Top 1,000 Cities’ Economic Survey

By Haps Staff

A recent survey ranked Busan 252nd and Seoul 41st in the ‘World’s Top 1,000 Cities,’ which evaluates the economies of cities globally.

New York and London secured the first and second positions, respectively, while Tokyo ranked fourth in Asia. Singapore came in at 42nd, Taipei at 65th, Hong Kong at 76th, and Osaka at 91st. In China, Shenzhen was placed at 206th, Beijing at 217th, and Shanghai at 278th.

Bloomberg News reported that Oxford Economics, a British global financial consulting firm, released these rankings through its ‘Global Cities Index’ on the 23rd.

The index was based on five broad categories and 27 detailed indicators, including economy, human capital, quality of life, environment, and governance.

The economic category, which included GDP and employment growth, received the highest weight of 30 out of 100 points. Human capital and quality of life were each allocated 25 points, while the remaining categories received 10 points each.

The top 50 cities were predominantly from the United States and Europe. San Jose, California, ranked 3rd, and Paris, France, secured the 5th spot. Other American cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, and San Francisco, along with Melbourne, Australia, and Zurich, Switzerland, rounded out the top 10.

New York achieved the highest ranking in the economic category, praised for its substantial economy and stable growth.

Grenoble, a city in southeastern France, topped the quality of life category, attributed to low-income inequality and numerous cultural opportunities per capita.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Haeundae Arboretum Completes Cooling Fog Installation

This Summer Predicted to Be Hotter and Wetter Than Usual

Busan and Barcelona Strengthen Sister City Relationship with Joint Declaration

Woman Found Dead on Haeundae Beach

Gift-Giving Event at Busan-Gimhae Light Rail Airport Station Being Held on the 24th

Busan and Genoa Sign Friendly and Cooperative City Agreement

The Latest

Busan to Host a Culinary Experience at the 2024 Wheat Festival in June

Butterfly Experience Zone at Nature Love Learning Center Opens in Changwon

ECCK Holding “All European Network Night 2024 Busan” This Friday

What’s On in Busan: May 27 – June 2

Domestic Low-Cost Carriers Increase Baggage Fees Amid Rising Costs

Healing Garden Walking

Busan
light rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
97 %
11.6kmh
100 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
22 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
23 °
Thu
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 