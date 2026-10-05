Busan and Sweden Discuss Maritime and Industrial Cooperation
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Busan News

Busan and Sweden Discuss Maritime and Industrial Cooperation

By Haps Staff

Busan Mayor Jeon Jae-soo met with Swedish Ambassador to South Korea Karl-Olof Andersson on October 1 to discuss expanding cooperation between Busan and Sweden.

The meeting at Busan City Hall focused on potential partnerships in maritime affairs, ports, industry, business and cultural exchange.

Maritime cooperation was a major part of the discussion, with Busan preparing to host the World Cities Summit of Port Cities in 2027 and the fourth United Nations Ocean Conference in 2028. Swedish cities including Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö are members of the international port city network.

Jeon said Busan and Sweden share strong connections to the sea and identified environmentally friendly vessels and smart logistics as areas where further cooperation could be explored.

The meeting also highlighted the longstanding relationship between South Korea and Sweden. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1959, while Sweden’s connection to Busan dates back to the Korean War, when it sent a medical team to the city to treat soldiers and civilians.

Cultural ties have continued in recent years. The 15th Swedish Film Festival was held at the Busan Cinema Center in September, featuring nine Swedish films.

Both sides expressed interest in continuing exchanges and developing more practical cooperation between Busan and Sweden in the coming years.

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Haps Staff
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