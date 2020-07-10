Busan and Vladivostok Release Support Videos to Overcome COVID-19

The city of Busan and Busan International Exchange Foundation will release a video to support the overcoming of COVID-19 produced by the city of Vladivostok, Russia, which has had a sister city relationship with Busan for 28 years.

Busan and Vladivostok signed a sisterhood relationship in 1992 to exchange in various fields such as culture, tourism, and economy.

Last year, the Busan city delegation continued active exchanges, including an official visit to Vladivostok.

In particular, this year, as one of the Eurasian campaigns, which was selected as the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Korea and Russia, Vladivostok was planning to hold ‘Busan Day’, a cultural event that informs about Busan, but switched to non-face-to-face exchanges due to COVID-19.

The support video contains messages of encouragement to the citizens of Busan and Vladivostok and their medical staff, and a desire to restore exchanges.

Also included are messages of encouragement from citizens of the two cities who participated in a cultural exchange event organized by Busan and Vladivostok, and a message celebrating the 160th anniversary of the founding of Vladivostok City.

he video was produced in Korean and Russian subtitles, respectively, and will be released on the Busan website (www.busan.go.kr/video/index), the official social networking service (SNS), and the Busan International Foundation website. In addition, Russian videos have already been posted on the Vladivostok city homepage.

Meanwhile, the city of Busan and the Busan International Exchange Foundation plan to produce and send a coronavirus support video to the city of St. Petersburg, another sister city in Russia.

The city of St. Petersburg is the second-largest city in Russia, with over 25,000 cumulative coronavirus patients. Accordingly, Busan and St. Petersburg held two video conferences in April and May to share information on their COVID-19 response, such as the status of sound pressure wards, data sharing, and their follow-up processes.